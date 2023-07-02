AFC North quarterback depth ranked from worst to best in 2023
The Cleveland Browns feel good about Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback but how does their depth compare to the rest of the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
3. Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown
At first glance, it might seem as though the Baltimore Ravens should go before the Cleveland Browns. They do have a former NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson and while he was out in 2022, Tyler Huntley ended up making the Pro Bowl. But when you really look at the entire picture, this might actually be the most overrated quarterback depth chart.
There's no denying Jackson has talent, don't mix that up. But he's also not the same player who won the MVP in 2019. That year, he had 3,127 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six picks. He also completed 66.1 percent of his passing attempts.
Since then, his completion percentage continues to drop and down to 62.3 percent in 2022. He's also not even hit 3,000 yards once since his award-winning season. The first rebuttal to this would be that he's missed time but he played in 15 games in 2020 and still had just 2,757 yards. But that's also a knock since availability is the best ability any player can offer.
Where you can really see the dip is in his yards per game. Jackson threw for just 183.8 yards per game in 2020 and after going to a career-high 240.2 in 2021, he fell back down to 186.8 last season. In addition to those concerns, his interception rate has also increased.
Even so, the Ravens paid Jackson a whole lot of money with the hopes he can stay on the field and play as well as he did in 2019. But if they did lose him, they'll be fine with another Pro Bowler, right?
Again, there's some over-rating going on. Yes, Huntley made the Pro Bowl but it was clearly a popularity contest. In three seasons in the NFL, Huntley has more interceptions (7) than touchdowns (5) and is 3-5 as a starter.
When looking at it without worrying about the recognizable names or the awards, this quarterback depth chart isn't surpassing the Browns.