AFC North running back rotations ranked from worst to best in 2023
With Nick Chubb as the lead back, do the Cleveland Browns continue to boast the best running back rotation in the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Cleveland Browns
Top Players: Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford
For the past four years, the Cleveland Browns entered the season with arguably the best running back tandem in the NFL. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were both capable of putting up monster numbers with Hunt being a former NFL rushing champ while Chubb has been in the mix every year he played a full schedule.
This year, things look different. Hunt is gone and while Chubb is still one of the best — if not the best — in the game, the stable behind him leaves a lot to be desired.
Thankfully, Chubb is more than capable of carrying the load. He ran for 1,525 yards last season with 12 touchdowns. He also averaged 5.0 yards per attempt, which oddly enough, is tied for his career-low. Some of the best running backs in the game don't hit the 5.0 rushing average but for Chubb, that's been the floor.
As good as Chubb is, the coaches feel very good about their No. 2 back, Jerome Ford. He has very little experience with just eight rushing attempts in 2022, but he was a highlight-reel waiting to happen during the 2021 season with Cincinnati.
If they have to turn to him, there's more than enough faith from the play-callers.
That's why the Browns are still the No. 1 team in the AFC North when it comes to running back rotations. Chubb will carry the load on his back and he can outperform the remaining team's entire rotation and Ford could wind up being a surprise when he gets his shot.