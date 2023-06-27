AFC North wide receiver corps ranked from worst to best in 2023
The Cleveland Browns added a lot of talent to the wide receiving corps this offseason, but how do they stack up against the rest of the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
Top Players: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson
Ar first glance, the Pittsburgh Steelers might appear to have the worse wide receiving corps in the North, but that's not the case. They come in just ahead of the Ravens due to their superior talent, even if the production wasn't there in 2022.
Diontae Johnson was still their No. 1 wideout and had 86 receptions for 882 yards. Oddly enough, he had zero touchdowns last season but that falls on the shoulders of the quarterback more than it does Johnson.
The veteran wideout had eight touchdowns in 2021 and 20 total in his first three seasons. Then when being forced to work With Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, he saw his numbers go down. Despite their issues getting him the ball in the end zone, Johnson has proven he's a great route runner than can cause issues for opposing teams.
Starting next to him will be George Pickens who had 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns. He's a deep threat who also made one of the most impressive receptions of the year against the Browns last season.
Third is Allen Robinson who is far from the player he once was. At least, that's what the numbers say. He had just 410 yards in 2021 and 339 in 2022. However, he had issues under center with the Bears and Rams so he shouldn't be slept on just yet.