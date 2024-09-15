Who are the announcers and referees for Browns vs. Jaguars today?
The Cleveland Browns head to Jacksonville for a date with the Jaguars in a game that might be "must-win" territory for both squads. The Browns got blown out by the Cowboys in Week 1, dropping them to 0-1 while the Jaguars blew a large lead to the Dolphins and also dropped to 0-1.
That means that the loser of this match-up will be 0-2 and just like that, their playoff hopes will be on life support. The Browns need to see more from Deshaun Watson after he put up a pitiful performance in the season opener and hopefully, they're able to get a win against an AFC opponent.
The Browns game in Week 1 marked the debut of Tom Brady's broadcasting career but don't worry, Browns fans, Brady won't be on the call for this game. The announcers can be a good or a bad part of a game as they can sometimes get annoying, especially when it feels like they're talking more about the opposing team.
The referee crew can determine the result of a game too and sometimes we'll see flag-happy refs and other times there will be a lack of flags. Who is calling the game this week and who will be the head official for Browns vs. Jaguars?
Announcers for Browns vs. Jaguars
- Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Chris Lewis
- Color Commentator: Jason McCourty
- Sideline Reporter: Amanda Guerra
This is certainly of the lesser-known broadcast crews but that's not always a bad thing. McCourty played in the NFL for 13 years so he should have some good insight on the defensive side of the ball.
Referees for Browns vs. Jaguars
Head Referee (Crew Chief): Adrian Hill
Hill has been a main referee since 2019 and called one Browns game in 2023. It was the late-season loss to the Broncos. Hill was the head ref in one Jags game, which came in the Week 2 when they fell to the Chiefs. Both teams went 0-1 when Hill was the head official.