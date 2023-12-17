Bears vs. Browns best NFL prop bets for Week 15
By Reed Wallach
The Browns playoff push continues at home against the Chicago Bears, can Joe Flacco keep his high level of play in a surprising return to the field?
Cleveland will need to take care of business against a surging Bears team that has won three of four games, but will face arguably the best defense in the NFL in the Cleveland Browns, who have Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Myles Garrett on the defensive line.
Best prop bets for Bears vs. Browns in Week 15
- Joe Flacco OVER 34.5 pass attempts
- Elijah Moore OVER 42.5 receiving yards
- Myles Garrett OVER 0.25 sacks
Joe Flacco OVER 34.5 pass attempts
Flacco has returned to the field slinging it, passing 44 and 45 times in his first two games this season since getting signed by Cleveland. I expect this trend to continue as the books try to catch up to the suddenly pass-heavy Browns offense.
I'm not going to focus on yardage or completions as the Bears defense has rounded into form down the stretch of the season, I simply want to target volume. Cleveland's run game has been shaky all season and I expect Kevin Stefanski to stick with what's working and that's letting Flacco pass the ball.
Elijah Moore OVER 42.5 receiving yards
Moore has been the biggest benefactor of the move to Flacco, getting 18 targets over the last two weeks.
The vertical threat in the Cleveland offense, Moore now has a quarterback that can get him the ball downfield in Flacco. He had 42 yards last weeks ago and a break out 83-yard game two weeks ago.
I'm going ot fade the Bears secondary in this one, who is still 26th in EPA/Pass this season, to give a bg one up to Moore.
Myles Garrett OVER 0.25 sacks
The Bears have allowed the seventh most sacks per game this season and there is no more vaunted pass rusher than Garrett.
Garrett hasn't had a sack in two games, but I'm backing him to get on the board here against a porous offensive line even if it's a bit pricey.
