Bengals might have gifted the Browns a perfect answer to their offensive line woes
The preseason has concluded and that means that roster cuts are underway! The Cleveland Browns will have to make some tough decisions but they can still swipe players who were cut by other teams and it just so happens that the in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals made a very interesting roster cut.
In 2021, the Bengals spent a second-round pick on Clemson's Jackson Carman and now he'll be searching for a new NFL home in 2024. The Bengals never quite knew how to utilize Carman, moving him to the guard position initially despite left tackle being his preferred position. It just so happens that the Browns could desperately use depth at the tackle spots with both Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin being dinged up.
During his three-year NFL career, Carman has played left guard, right guard, and left tackle but never was able to stick on anywhere while in Cincinnati. You're probably wondering why the Browns would want someone who was never able to succeed elsewhere and my answer to that is that the Browns offensive line has been more successful than the Bengals' unit.
While the Bengals have struggled to put together an o-line that can protect Joe Burrow adequately, the Browns' offensive line has been one of their greatest strengths. Yes, they lost their offensive line coach this offseason but even still, why not see if Carman can improve with a change of scenery?
Browns should target former rival offensive lineman
The offensive line injuries are absolutely something to be concerned about, especially with the injuries Deshaun Watson has racked up in recent years. The Browns need to be able to protect the quarterback they spent $230 million on and all of the injuries they've suffered could result in them not being able to do that.
Carman was likely cut for a reason but there was enough potential to make him a second-round pick and the Browns are desperate for offensive tackle depth. Why not take a chance on Carman and see if he's worth keeping on as a depth piece?