Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Browns in NFL Week 1
Will this be the start of a postseason run for Cleveland? Here's how I'm targeting props for its opener againt Cincinnati.
By Reed Wallach
The Cleveland Browns are hoping that Deshaun Watson is ready to take the next step after missing more than half of last season due to suspension.
Clevleand has the weapons in place to be an elite offensive unit, can the team execute? Here's how I'm eyeing two skill position players for the Browns in the player prop market in the team's Week 1 matchup against AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, who will have Joe Burrow active after he strained his calf in training camp. Will that hamper his opening game impact?
Here are my three favorite prop targets for Week 1, but for more check out our full game preview here.
Best Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Browns
- Joe Burrow Under 260.5 Passing Yards
- David Njoku Over 3.5 Receptions
- Amari Cooper Over 58.5 Receiving Yards
Joe Burrow Under 260.5 Passing Yards
Burrow missed all of the preseason with a strained calf, and while he is cleared to play for the opener, I'm not so sure he's going to get off to a strong start against a stout Cleveland defense that has one of the most feared pass rushes in football.
The Browns bolster a 4-1 record when Burrow starts against them. While Burrow averages 295 passing yards per game in those five, I still am a bit skeptical that he is fully healthy and will be able to shake off the rust of missing the entire preseason so fast.
Given that Denzel Ward is on track to play after being on the injury report, I believe we see a slow start form the Cincinnati offense, keeping Burrow under the total.
David Njoku Over 3.5 Receptions
Njoku played five games with Watson at quarterback and got five targets in all but one of those games. He has always been a red zone threat, but I believe he's going to become more than that with Watson and I believe it starts in the opener. I think this number quickly becomes 4.5 going forward as Njoku emerges as the key safety valve for the Browns quarterback.
Amari Cooper Over 58.5 Receiving Yards
Cooper is a devastating route runner and the most reliable pass catcher on the team. It showed in the late stages of last season as the Browns tried to acclimate Watson as fast as possible to the offense as Cooper averaged over six targets per game for more than 61 yards.
While this isn't purely an average play on Cooper, I do believe that this Browns offense is in line for an uptick and he's the No. 1 option on what should be an above average to nearly elite unit. If that's the case, Cooper should be pushing into the 60's with ease. I'll buy the upside on the Browns offense and take this over.
