Bleacher Report has an absolute pipe dream Browns trade offer for Ja'Marr Chase
It's not often when division rivals will engage in big-time trades but that didn't stop Alex Kay from Bleacher Report listing the Cleveland Browns as a potential suitor for Ja'Marr Chase if the Cincinnati Bengals opted to trade him.
Kay proposes that the Browns ship a 2025 first-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick, and Amari Cooper to the Bengals in exchange for Chase. As much as it pains Browns fans to say anything complimentary of a division rival, this wouldn't be enough to land Chase in a deal, especially considering the team he's currently on, and even if it was, there's no way the Bengals would send Chase to a division rival.
Let's put all of that aside though and pretend that there's a possibility of this happening. Here's how Kay defended his trade proposal.
"Cleveland would need to up the stakes significantly to get their fellow Ohio franchise to not immediately balk. At a minimum, the Browns would need to add a first-round pick in the package. It certainly wouldn't hurt to keep Cooper in there as well, as his presence would at least slightly offset the blow of losing Chase in the near-term.
Throw in a late-Day 2 or early-Day 3 pick and you have a pretty strong starting point for a Chase deal. It's still not a trade the Bengals should want to make, but if they simply can't come to terms on a suitable extension for the fourth-year superstar, it may be the best route to take"
Latest Browns-Ja'Marr Chase trade proposal has zero chance of happening
The Bengals spent the fifth overall pick on Chase in the 2021 draft and he immediately rewarded them with a rookie season for the ages. Chase won Offensive Rookie of the Year that season and played a massive role in helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in the 2021 campaign.
While Chase hasn't passed his receiving yard total from his rookie year, he's still gone over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons. Doing so in 2022 was especially impressive too considering he missed five games that year.
This trade is unrealistic not because Cleveland wouldn't want Chase. Browns fans will give Chase his flowers for sure and would love to see him on their team. The unrealistic part of this trade is that the Bengals would not love seeing Chase in Cleveland and would not want to be responsible for why he's torching them twice a year.
Not to mention that if the Browns haven't given Amari Cooper the money he wants, just imagine how much more they'd have to pay Chase after trading for him. It's a trade that'd cost them two draft picks, Cooper, and a boatload of cash. Why not just sign Cooper to an extension and skip the part where you send multiple draft picks to a division rival?
Would it be fun to watch Chase catching passes in Cleveland? Of course but that is not going to happen.