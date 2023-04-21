Breaking down the Cleveland Browns Top 30 visits
Browns Quarterback Visits
Cleveland brought in three quarterbacks as part of their ‘Top 30’ visits: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jake Haener, and Clayton Tune.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, or DTR, is the most intriguing quarterback prospect out of the three, mostly in part to his skillset most closely resembles Deshaun Watson’s. DTR has a ton of starting experience under his belt. He is literally a five-year starter due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
DTR started 49 games for the UCLA Bruins and threw for over 10,710 yards and 88 touchdowns. He also scored 28 rushing touchdowns during his career in Los Angeles. DTR is a true dual threat that is capable of running an NFL offense. The only question is what round he's going to be selected in, and is it a higher selection than the Browns are willing to spend? Anything before round six is probably too rich for Berry and company’s blood.
Jake Haener is also a quarterback that looks like he could be a legitimate career backup in the NFL. Haener has the physical tools and, just as important, the confidence it takes to come off the bench and let it rip. The Fresno State signal caller is undersized, ultra-confident, and plays the game with a chip on his shoulder. Does that sound too familiar? Maybe they should pass.
Clayton Tune was also a five year starter than has seen a ton of action while lining up in shotgun for the Houston Cougars. Tune threw for 11,994 yards and 104 touchdowns, with an additional 15 rushing touchdowns. It is easy to overlook Tune’s mobility and athleticism due to his passing statistics, but he is a plus athlete that can hurt defenses with his legs.
Tune had an impressive combine performance, registering a 4.64 40-yard dash, 37.5-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-2 broad jump. When you factor in his size, six-foot-2 and 220 pounds, it is easy to see a path for Tune to make an NFL roster. If the Browns are going to take a flyer on a quarterback during the draft, Tune would make a lot of sense.