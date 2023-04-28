Browns 2023 NFL Draft: Top 5 prospects remaining on Day 2
The Cleveland Browns had to sit back and watch the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft unfold without a pick for the second year in a row. Thankfully, there was a lot of excitement for them to see take place — starting with the Houston Texans taking C.J. Stroud at No. 2 followed by Will Anderson at No. 3 following a trade up.
There were also some shocking selections, including Lukas Van Ness going at No. 13 and Emmanuel Forbes being selected before Joey Porter, Jr. and Christian Gonzalez.
Now with the dust settled on Day 1, let's take some time to look at the best five players Cleveland can target on Day 2.
Browns Prospect No. 5: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
Cleveland had looked at Will McDonald from Iowa State but there was no way he was going to be there in Round 3. However, he went off the board at No. 15 which was a huge shocker.
McDonald wasn't ever going to be a pick for the Browns but his selection proves that it might be tough to hope for a starting-caliber defensive end to fall to pick 74. Still, we can hope and with Derrick Hall still on the board, the hope is alive.
Hall came into the Combine at 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds then showed off his speed with a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash. An explosive athlete with excellent length, he had 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Should he last until No. 74, he would be a tempting prospect for Cleveland to consider.
With Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo as the starters, Hall could work alongside Alex Wright as the primary reserves, giving new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz a potentially elite rotation.