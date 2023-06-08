Here are the Browns 3 best moves of the 2023 offseason

PFF Forced Incompletion Stat (50% min)



Juan Thornhill - 20% (3rd for S)

Martin Emerson - 20% (6th for CB)

Denzel Ward - 19% (7th for CB)

Grant Delpit - 14% (12th for S)

Greg Newsome - 11% (39th for CB)



For Reference

John Johnson - 8% (47th for S) https://t.co/KjrcnpG2lf