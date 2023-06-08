Here are the Browns 3 best moves of the 2023 offseason
By Josh Brown
The Cleveland Browns have made some strong moves to improve the roster this offseason. Andrew Berry knew he needed to add talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and he did.
Cleveland heads into this year with one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, leaving no more excuses. With a plethora of players added this past offseason let's take a look and the best moves made by the front office.
3. Juan Thornhill
The Browns defensive backfield had some issues in the 2022 season, but the biggest was the lack of a centerfielder that could cover plenty of ground. Juan Thornhill has been doing that for the reigning Super Bowl Champs for the past four years.
Over that time, he had eight interceptions and 20 passes defensed. His coverage ability is by far his greatest asset and will improve a secondary that had a lot of lapses last season. It also doesn't hurt that the numbers are there, as he had the third-highest forced incompletion rate in the NFL per Pro Football Focus(subscription required).
Thornhill brings the speed, 4.4 in the 40, and intangibles to help lead, what is still a young secondary. He has shown to be a vocal leader already and plays with an aggressive nature that can be infectious. Adding speed, leadership, and aggressiveness to the secondary might make you think Thornhill was the best move by Berry but a couple of other moves rate just a bit higher.