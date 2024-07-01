Browns 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2024 training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Cornerback (5):
Denzel Ward
Martin Emerson
Greg Newsome II
Cameron Mitchell
Justin Hardee
As good as the Browns are on the defensive line, the secondary might be the true strength of their team. They currently have two first round picks in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II. Ward is one of the top corners in the league and Newsome has done excellent in the slot.
Their other boundary corner is Martin Emerson, who might be one of the most underrated players in the league. These three can go up against any group of receivers and hold their own.
Cleveland's depth continues with their reserves, led by Cameron Mitchell. As a rookie, Mitchell was asked to fill in as the slot corner and more than held his own. The last spot is held by Justin Hardee in this prediction, but the decision isn't easy. Hardee is a special team's ace and could easily be beaten out by Tony Brown. There's also rookie seventh-round pick Myles Harden, who has a lot to offer but gets exposed to the waiver wire in this prediction.
Safety (5):
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
Rodney McLeod
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell
The safeties are strong as well in Cleveland, led by Grant Delpit. He signed a multi-year extension last year and starts opposite Juan Thornhill. The former Kansas City Chief had an up-and-down debut season with the Browns but has the talent to turn it around.
Rodney McLeod returns for another year and says he plans to retire afterward. Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell were called upon last year due to injuries and they both proved to be more than capable of starting — and making impact plays.
Specialists (3):
Dustin Hopkins, Kicker
Corey Bojorquez , Punter
Charley Hughlett, Long Snapper
The trio of specialists remains the same in 2023. Dustin Hopkins was a star in 2023 before an injury ended his season prematurely. Corey Bojorquez proved to be a major weapon in defensive-dominated games and Charley Hughlett remains the ever-reliable long snapper.