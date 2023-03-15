Browns add dynamic weapons early in latest 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Cleveland Browns Round 6, Pick 192: Jaren Hall, Quarterback, BYU
As the Browns roster currently stands, Kellen Mond is the lone quarterback after Deshaun Watson on the depth chart. As someone who was not high on Mond at all when he came out of Texas A&M, I would love to see Cleveland add a veteran back-up that could start if, God forbid, something were to happen to Watson, but also a young quarterback in the Draft to grow and develop.
Jaren Hall was one of my favorite quarterbacks to watch in this draft class, and has a ton of upside. He is very effective on the move, making some eye-popping plays on tape. He's a solid runner of the football but does a great job at escaping the pocket and keeping his eyes down the field.
Hall, like many quarterback prospects, needs to be more consistent with his accuracy. As many times as you find yourself saying "WOW" when watching him make impressive plays, you find yourself going "WTH" with some bad misses.
Hall operated a spread, shotgun offense at BYU, similar to what the Browns are expected to deploy this season, and going forward. If Cleveland has learned anything from other teams across the league, it is never a bad idea to take a flier on a quarterback that you like in the draft, even if you already have a bonafide starter.
There's no way of predicting that Hall can turn out as the next Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, or Jalen Hurts, but drafting and developing a quarterback should only help your franchise moving forward.
Round 7, Pick 231: Keondre Coburn, Defensive Tackle, Texas
With the last pick of this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, the Browns add another big-ole boy at defensive tackle, ensuring that their defensive front can finally stop the run moving forward.
Keondre Coburn is 6-foot-2 and 332 pounds and surprisingly athletic for his size. He is a true nose tackle with all the power that you desire, but also with the block shedding to penetrate and make plays in the backfield.
It may seem like a lot to add both Roy and Coburn after Cleveland already added Tomlinson in free agency, but they provide valuable depth at a position that is often rotated throughout the game. Going into 2023, the Browns would have Tomlinson, Perrion Winfrey, Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai, Roy, and Coburn.
That seems like a deep and well-rounded defensive tackle room, with the futures of Elliott and Togiai to be determined. A position of need, finally completely addressed.