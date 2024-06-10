Browns 'biggest question' this offseason is an obvious one
It's about this time in the NFL calendar when fans start to panic. It's not always a full-fledged freakout, but now's about the time when the buzz of new draftees doing casual workouts wears off, and the realities of the upcoming season start getting discussed in more detail. That's not always a good thing!
In that regard, there's good and bad news for the Browns. The good news is that they look – on paper, at least – like a team that's going to make some noise in the AFC, and there's at least a deep-ish well of optimism to tap into from now through, like, Halloween.
The bad news is that their biggest roster question remains the same. The Browns showed last year that they won't necessarily go as Deshaun Watson goes, but – as Bleacher Report wrote about in a recent league-wide listicle thingy – how he plays is still the biggest determining factor for a truly successful season.
Browns 'biggest question' this offseason is the most obvious one
"After decades of torture, the Browns finally have a roster that's ready to compete for a Super Bowl. However, the team has a major question mark at the most important position on the field, seeing as Watson hasn't lived up to the massive contract he signed after getting traded to the club two years ago.
Additionally, the 28-year-old is recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him to six games last fall and has limited his participation in OTAs, per team staff writer Kelsey Russo."
In BR's defense, it really is one of the few – if not the only – season-changing question that the Browns will have to deal with this year. Whether or not that's a good thing depends on how full you think that glass of water is. Maybe it's a good thing that the Browns are so well-built that they only have to rely on a once-good QB to rediscover some of that form in order to make a real run; then again, it's also kind of depressing to think about how quickly this season could sink if the team's largest financial investment ever continues to be as underwhelming as he's been so far. Luckily, Browns fans have the next two months to lose sleep over it.