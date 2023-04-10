Browns draft: 3 most successful picks at No. 74 in the past decade
No. 1: Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills (2019)
The 2023 NFL Draft class is absolutely loaded at running back but if we're being honest, this is a position where talent can often be found during the second night of the draft. Cleveland knows this as they landed Nick Chubb at pick No. 35 in 2018.
That was of course in Round 2, but Round 3 has had its share of solid running backs as well. Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt are two players that come to mind. But another running back who has found success but remains wildly underrated is Devin Singletary.
A product of Florida Atlantic, Singletary was taken at No. 74 by the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and he was a starter before the end of his rookie season. That year, he had 775 yards on just 151 rushes and added 194 yards as a receiver.
He continued to serve as their starter for the next three seasons, playing four years in all in Western New York with 56 starts in 61 games. He never topped the 1,000-yard mark in a single campaign but had 3,151 yards and 16 touchdowns in four years with an average of 4.7 yards per attempt.
Singletary also proved to be a weapon as a pass-catcher, bringing in 145 receptions for 971 yards and four more touchdowns. Even with his performance, Buffalo never seemed sold and he headed to Houston this offseason as a free agent.
Cleveland might not need a running back that early but with this class being so loaded, it wouldn't be a surprise to see one with even more potential available when they're on the clock at 74.