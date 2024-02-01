Browns draft: When is 2024 Senior Bowl and how to watch
Once again, the Browns coaching staff will be a part of the Senior Bowl, but how can we catch the action?
By Randy Gurzi
It seems as though the Cleveland Browns have been well-represented at the Reese's Senior Bowl year after year and that will again be the case in 2024. It was announced that Callie Brownson will be coaching the wide receivers for the National Team, which is good news since Cleveland needs depth at the position.
Across from her will be Ephraim Banda, the Browns' defensive backs coach. He's going to be the defensive coordinator for the American Team and will work with Terrek Williams, the Titans' assistant head coach and defensive line coach. He will be in charge as the American Team's head coach. As for the National Team, New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be in charge.
While the Senior Bowl doesn't get the same attention as the NFL Scouting Combine, it's still a great way for players to showcase their talent — and they get to do so in live situations. More important than the actual game, however, is the week of practice when they get to make an impression on coaches from the league.
Oftentimes, small-school prospects can use the time in Mobile, Alabama to prove they can go toe-to-toe with the elite prospects. Other times, there are seniors from the Power Conferences who might have been overshadowed by underclassmen.
For draft lovers, it's just fun to see what the incoming class has to offer. But even for those who aren't completely into the draft, it's football — so why not check it out? Here, we have all the information you need to catch the action.
Here's all the information you need to watch the Senior Bowl
Date: Saturday, Feb. 3
Location: Mobile, AL
Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Channel: NFL Network
Live Stream: Fubo TV