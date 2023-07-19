Browns gave Perrion Winfrey too many chances
• Perrion Winfrey was drafted by the Browns in 2022
• He was disciplined by the team during his rookie campaign
• Two offseason incidents proved to be enough to move on
By Randy Gurzi
When the Cleveland Browns added Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it felt like a perfect fit. They were in need of a long-term solution at the 3-tech and he was a solid pass rusher from Oklahoma.
However, it quickly became evident why the talented defensive tackle was still there at pick No. 108. Winfrey had issues with maturity and dedication that led to him being benched at one point during his rookie campaign.
Now, he's no longer a part of the franchise following two offseason incidents.
The first was in April when he was arrested for accusations of assault against a woman he was dating. It would have made sense for Cleveland to move on when that happened, but they gave him one more chance. And he then proved he didn't deserve that leniency.
On Wednesday night, Winfrey was accused of chasing a woman and threatening her with a gun in downtown Cleveland. That was enough for the Browns to finally say enough as Winfrey was let go Thursday morning.
People will often show you who they are, and Winfrey continued to do so with Cleveland. They finally ran out of patience but it was clear they gave him too many chances.
Winfrey finished his Cleveland career with 22 tackles and a half-sack. It wouldn't be surprising to see teams shy away from him following this release since he brought nowhere near enough production to make up for the headache he caused his team.
Browns plan for moving on without Perrion Winfrey
Cleveland needs defensive tackles but they never seemed to be banking on Winfrey alone. They not only added Dalvin Tomlinson as a starter but signed Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst, Jr. Both had a shot of beating out Winfrey for a spot on the 53-man roster, so in all honesty, this move changes very little.
If anything, it will likely lead to one more player added for competition purposes.