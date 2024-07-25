Browns legend Joe Thomas gets to add another accolade to his resume
If you look up the word "consistency" in the dictionary, you will find a picture of Cleveland Browns legend offensive tackle Joe Thomas. For 10 and a half seasons, Thomas was the consistent bright spot on some pretty bad Browns teams. Despite only being part of one winning season, Thomas cemented his legacy and then some.
Last week, ESPN released a list of the top-100 athletes since 2000. Since there were a lot of greatly talented athletes to choose from, ESPN also broke it down by top-25 of individual sports. Joe Thomas was No. 23 on the list of top-25 NFL players since 2000.
The Browns drafted Thomas with the third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin and it was the best draft pick the team has made since returning to the league in 1999. Thomas became a 10-time Pro Bowler, six-time First Team All-Pro, and two-time Second Team All-Pro. He was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and has the unofficial NFL record for most consecutive snaps played at 10,363.
These accolades were good enough to give Thomas the ultimate accolade; a gold jacket and an enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That is pretty good for the first offensive lineman in NFL history.
Thomas currently works as an analyst for NFL Network and the transition from field to booth was seamless for him as he is a natural speaker and is highly intelligent when it comes to breaking down football games. He serves as a great ambassador for not only the Browns and the NFL, but the game of football in general.
Congratulations, Joe Thomas. Your Hall of Fame career continues to be celebrated, and rightfully so.