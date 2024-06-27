Browns load up on stars in 3-round 2025 NFL mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 3: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
It was a little surprising to see the Browns ignore the offensive tackle position as well as running back in the 2023 NFL Draft. Perhaps the front office feels better about Jedrick Wills than most, which could lead to him landing an extension soon. For that reason, we don't go with an offensive tackle with this selection, even though it's tempting.
Instead, Cleveland grabs a running back in Devin Neal from Kansas.
With Nick Chubb on his way back to health and D'Onta Foreman signed in the offseason, the Browns weren't pressured to bring in a back this year but that changes in 2025 with both hitting free agency. If Chubb bounces back and performs anywhere close to what he gave them before his injury, he could be brought back. But he's going to be 30 next season so even if that's the case, he won't be around forever.
The same is true of Foreman who is the same age and most likely a one-year option. Neal, on the other hand, can take the reins for the foreseeable future. Not known for producing elite NFL talent, Kansas has a stud on its hands with Neal. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds, he has 3,077 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns in his first three seasons.
He's added another 53 receptions for 457 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver, proving to be dangerous in the passing game as well. Adding Neal doesn't mean the Browns have to move on from Chubb and could actually help the veteran out by allowing him to take less of a toll on his body for the remainder of his time with the club.