Browns Midseason Awards: Myles Garrett leading the charge as MVP
• Dawand Jones is the real deal
• Jim Schwartz was a great addition
• Myles Garrett has been carrying this team
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Most Improved Player: Grant Delpit, Safety
We can't give Jim Schwartz enough credit for the work he's done this season. His ability to put players in a position to succeed has been evident — and it makes it hard to figure out who deserves the honor of Most Improved Player.
There are two candidates — Grant Delpit and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah leading the way. JOK has been vastly improved thanks in large part to the added bulk on the defensive line. After eight games, he has 14 tackles for a loss or no gain which is tied for first in the NFL.
As good as he's been, however, Delpit edges him out. The fourth-year safety is playing out of his mind in 2023 and PFF has him ranked in the top 10 at his position. Known for his hard hits, Delpit has moved around like a chess piece this year for Schwartz and has been a stud.
With Juan Thornhill taking the deep zone duties, Delpit has been able to attack the ball and leads the team with 53 tackles while adding a forced fumble and a pick. And while his ability to stop the ball carrier is his calling card, he's also been stellar in coverage and held George Kittle to just one reception for one yard in Week 5.