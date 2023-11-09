Browns Midseason Awards: Myles Garrett leading the charge as MVP
• Dawand Jones is the real deal
• Jim Schwartz was a great addition
• Myles Garrett has been carrying this team
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Offensive Player of the Year: Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver
There were those who said Amari Cooper wasn't a true WR1 and they were practically begging the Browns to go out and sign DeAndre Hopkins. While Hopkins would have been a solid addition due to his experience working with Deshaun Watson, he would have been more of a luxury addition rather than a necessity. That's because Cooper is every bit the No. 1 wideout the Browns need.
He proved that in 2022 when he had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns. He did this while playing with Jacoby Brissett for 11 games then Watson for six. This season, however, the quarterback situation has been much more problematic.
Watson started out slow but when he finally got on track in Week 3, he went down with a shoulder injury. He finally seems healthy again and Cooper benefited with 139 yards in Week 9 as well as his second touchdown of the year, but he was still producing even with P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson filling in.
Cooper, who scored each of his touchdowns with Watson throwing to him, has 35 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
At this pace, he would finish the year with 74 catches for 1,311 yards and 4 touchdowns (that should improve with Watson back). Those numbers are impressive for anyone, let alone a player who has had to deal with uncertainty under center as well as an offense that lost the best running back in the NFL in Week 2.
That's why Cooper is the winner of the Browns Offensive Player of the Year at this point.