Browns mock draft: Son of Hall of Fame wide receiver lands in Cleveland
Looking ahead to the 2024 offseason: Cleveland Browns mock draft includes Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice
By Randy Gurzi
Round 6, Pick 2: Tim Smith, DT, Alabama
With their second pick in Round 6, the Browns add some beef to the middle of their defensive line with the selection of Tim Smith out of Alabama. Smith is a solid 6-4 and 320 pounds and gives Cleveland another powerful player who could develop into a threat on rushing downs.
They have three free agents at defensive tackle in Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, and Jordan Elliott. As long as they bring one of them back, they'll have their starters set with Dalvin Tomlinson still under contract. They could look for another veteran 3-tech as well who is willing to play on an affordable deal — as they did with Taven Bryan in 2022 and Harris this year.
Their main issue will still be finding a good backup nose tackle. Siaki Ika was taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft but has yet to prove he can give them meaningful snaps. Cleveland doesn't need to give up on him but Smith is a decent option to try and push him.
Round 7: Garrett Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State
For a while, it seemed as though the Browns would have to go with an offensive lineman early in this draft. But the truth is they're likely not doing that. They have their right tackle of the future in Dawand Jones and they're still going to start Jed Wills in 2024 since his contract is guaranteed. That does allow them to add more playmakers early but they should still look for some depth behind Wills.
That's why they use their final pick on Garrett Greenfield from South Dakota State. A 6-7, 320-pound tackle who played on the left and right side, Greenfield has a mean streak that Bill Callahan will love. He might not be ready for a major role as a rookie but he has the tools to develop down the road.