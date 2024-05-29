Browns 'most dangerous' offseason addition is a reminder of how good the offense can be
The Cleveland Browns' offense should be a force to be reckoned with in 2024, at least that's the hope. They have a strong wide receiver room, headlined by Amari Cooper with Elijah Moore and newcomer Jerry Jeudy also in the starting spots.
Jeudy was added in the offseason and was crowned the Browns' most dangerous offseason acquisition, per Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report.
"With Jeudy and Amari Cooper, the Browns have a legitimate 1-2 pairing on the perimeter. W[h]ile Cooper has consistently faced double-teams and bracket coverages throughout his Cleveland tenure, the addition of Jeudy on the opposite side will force teams to account for both sides of the formation."- Ryan Fowler
Jeudy was added to Cleveland's arsenal of weapons in March with the Browns sending a fifth and sixth-round pick in this past year's draft to Denver. Jeudy then signed a three-year extension worth $52.2 million, tying him to Cleveland through 2027.
The hope is that by adding Jeudy, Deshaun Watson won't have any more excuses when it comes to not living up to his contract. There's no doubt that the Browns have done their best to surround Watson with talent, so now it's on him to show up in the big moments.
Browns offensive weapons will hopefully lead to promising season
As mentioned, the Browns already have a gem in Cooper, who joined the Browns in 2022. He's coming off the best season of his career, which is pretty impressive considering he had four different quarterbacks throwing to him throughout the year. He finished with 72 catches for 1,250 yards (a career-high) and five touchdowns and will look to build on those numbers this year.
Jeudy, on the other hand, never quite was the weapon the Broncos thought they were getting when they spent a first-round pick on him in 2020. His best year came in 2022 when he hauled in 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns. He'll be the WR2 in Cleveland so the pressure won't be on him to put up those kind of numbers necessarily but just having him there to take defenders off of Cooper will help tremendously.
The Browns could be a lot of fun in 2024 if Jeudy and his fellow offensive playmakers live up to the hype. The offense had troubles finding a healthy signal-caller in 2024 but if Watson can stay healthy, there's a solid chance the Browns give us another fun year.