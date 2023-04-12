Browns news: Perrion Winfrey's assault charge fits a negative pattern
Perrion Winfrey, a promising defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, has been charged with misdemeanor "Assault-Family Member," according to court documents obtained by Fox 26 in Houston.
According to the misdemeanor charge of Assault-Family Member, on April 10, Mr. Winfrey allegedly “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury” to the Complainant, a person with whom he had a dating relationship, by grabbing her with his hand.
It's further presented that Mr. Winfrey caused bodily injury by pulling the Complainant by her hand (note to the rest of the news media: it was not necessary for us to mention the young lady's name in print. Can we please stop doing stuff like that unless it is absolutely necessary?).
We certainly cannot judge whether Mr. Winfrey is guilty or not, and leave that for the courts to decide. However, Browns fans can observe that he has a discernable pattern of being followed by trouble.
Winfrey was a Round 4 pick in 2022 and was the team’s second-best defensive tackle — veteran Taven Bryan was probably a bit better. The Oklahoma product had maturity issues last season and was benched for at least two games because of them, including the Jets game in Week 2.
Winfrey’s rookie year was a tumultuous one, in which he managed to wind up in concussion protocol. According to quotes obtained by Mary Kay Cabot in Cleveland.com, “I was driving around (on a scooter) and just ran into a pole. Nothing crazy. I looked back to try to see if my friend was still behind me, and when I looked back I ran into the pole. Just things I’ve got to get over as a rookie. Little things here and there.”
Nothing crazy? That’s rather crazy, sir. Even more crazy is that Mary Kay further reported that the scooter story may not have been true, as at least one of her sources claimed that the accident was caused by his inability to drive in Cleveland snow. Rather than admit his incompetent driving skills, he made up the scooter story, or so it was alleged. Oh, dear.
Mr. Winfrey also found himself sent home from practice after drawing the ire of Myles Garrett and the coaching staff for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
This is a kid that seems to be looking for trouble, and usually finds it. He wound up getting playing time as a rookie, not because he was that good, but because the rest of the defensive tackles were that poor. Even if this latest allegation turns out to be groundless, it may be that a pattern is emerging and we do not like the way this is heading.