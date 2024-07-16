Browns offensive lineman makes bold claim about Deshaun Watson's progress
There are a lot of questions about the Browns heading into this upcoming season, but ultimately only one that will make or break their season: how good is Deshaun Watson? Watson's being paid handsomely – or maybe historically – to be the Browns' franchise quarterback, and so far things haven't gone particularly well.
In two years with Cleveland, Watson's only played in 12 games, throwing for 2,217 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Injuries have ended each of his last two seasons early, and with him turning 29 this year, there's mounting pressure on both him and the team to finally make this work.
If Browns fans are looking for good news, though, Wyatt Teller's here to provide. In a recent conversation on Tyler Dunne's "Go Long" podcast, Teller goes into some detail about what he's seen from Watson so far this year.
“I’ve seen glimpses, I’ve seen flashes of absolute greatness. I know that putting a whole game together is really frickin’ hard, especially at the helm of quarterback ..." he said. "... I would love to say he has glimpses of Patty Mahomes. Patty Mahomes is a once-in-a-lifetime guy. I mean, he’s insane, and he has great outlets, he has great receivers, he has a great defense. He has all these different things around him to make him better. But he is the truth. I believe that Deshaun has that. I truly do."
On one hand, Browns fans will take comparisons to Patrick Mahomes all day every day. On the other hand, comparing Watson to Mahomes, at this point in their careers, doesn't really make any sense and is obviously just an example of Teller being a good teammate.
But who cares! Considering how Watson's time in Cleveland has gone so far, Browns fans will absolutely take even a glimpse of Mahomes. Even "two quarters" of Mahomes will do. Literally anything positive that links Mahoms and Watson would be the high mark of his time in Cleveland this far. What would we do without podcasts?!