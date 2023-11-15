Browns playoff odds and Super Bowl odds following Deshaun Watson injury news
Deshaun Watson's season-ending surgery has hurt the Brown's' odds in the futures market.
By Peter Dewey
Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury has taken a turn for the worst.
The Browns quarterback reportedly will miss the rest of the 2023 season, as he is expcted to underdog surgery on his right glenoid in his shoulder. He's expected to make a full recovery, but the injury is a major hit to Cleveland's title hopes this season.
Led by an elite defense, the Browns are one of the better teams in the AFC, sitting at 6-3 this season. The team just knocked off the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, putting it in the conversation for the division title.
Now, veteran P.J. Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will have the reins at quarterback for the Browns as they look to make a playoff push down the stretch of the 2023 regular season.
Cleveland Browns odds to win the Super Bowl
After moving all the way to +3000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns have fallen back to +4500 following the news that Watson is done for the season.
P.J. Walker has led the Browns to wins this season, but asking him to win playoff games -- and enough games down the stretch of the regular season -- is going to be a tall task.
Cleveland's offense is certainly going to take a hit across the board going forward.
Cleveland Browns odds to make the playoffs
Despite losing Watson for the season, the Browns are still favored to make the playoffs at FanDuel Sportsbook -- sitting at -188 odds.
In fact, the team has better odds than the Cincinnati Bengals (-142) to make the postseason. Cleveland is already 6-3, so the team may not need P.J. Walker to win it many games to still sneak into a playoff spot.
Still, the path is much harder for the Browns than it would have been had Watson been healthy enough to play.
If you're looking to bet on the Browns in the futures market, FanDuel has a great welcome offer. New users that sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their team wins!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER