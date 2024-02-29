Buy or sell on Browns rumors: Is Nick Chubb a serious cut candidate?
Nick Chubb and David Njoku will be cut: Sell
Sell. And then grab it back, so it can be sold again.
To be put in the category of "it's the league's dead period and we need something to talk about", some media outlets have floated the idea that the Browns could cut David Njoku and/or Nick Chubb.
In the case of Njoku, who is still just 27 years old, and coming off a career year that saw him place personal bests in yards, receptions, and touchdowns, it makes no sense for the Browns to cut ties with the Pro Bowl tight end, as doing so would only save the team roughly $5 million in cap space with a post-June 1st designation, and would actually cost the Browns $9 million in space to do so before June 1st, according to data provided by OverTheCap.com. This is in connection to the four-year extension he signed in the 2022 offseason.
Admittedly, the situation with Chubb is a little bit more complicated. Unless you're Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers (who are aided by the minuscule contract of QB Brock Purdy), it's not often that a Super Bowl-contending team absorbs a cap hit from a running back like the $15.825 million number Chubb comes with for 2024. Going into his seventh season and coming off a devastating knee injury only further adds to the complexion.
However, with the news late last week that the NFL's salary cap would be raised by over $30 million, the chance of the Browns outright releasing their beloved star feels as low as ever, if it wasn't already. It's much more likely that Berry and the front office approach Chubb about a new contract, which will add years while also lowering the blow to the salary cap.