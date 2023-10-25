Browns Rumors: 3 free agents Cleveland could sign due to Deshaun Watson's injury
Do the Browns go out and make a move as insurance?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Colt McCoy
Lastly, we come to a guy who has spent the majority of his career as a backup quarterback, but has played mostly well when called upon. Colt McCoy is a 13-year NFL veteran with 36 starts over his career, and has played for five different NFL franchises.
This would truly be a full-circle moment for McCoy, who was drafted by the Browns back in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The Texas product last played for the Arizona Cardinals for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, before ultimately being released this year in favor of Joshua Dobbs and rookie Clayton Tune.
McCoy was a bit older when he entered the league, and is now 37 years old. He probably doesn't have a ton of football left in him, and wouldn't necessarily be a guy who could come in and start over Walker right away. This would really be an act of insurance, rather than finding a quarterback that could be an upgrade over Walker.
Would McCoy end up being a better option? It's likely. He'd also come the cheapest out of anyone on this list.