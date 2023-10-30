Browns Rumors: 5 last minute trades that can make Cleveland AFC North favorites
The Browns need to get aggressive and take advantage of this year's trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
The AFC North has turned into a gauntlet, and the Cleveland Browns are in a three-way tie for second place at 4-3, with the Baltimore Ravens sitting high at 6-2.
Tuesday's NFL trade deadline might shed a whole lot of light on what the rest of the year holds for this division, and the Browns are an intriguing team to watch. This organization is not afraid to make a bold move. Need I mention Deshaun Watson?
For the Browns to become division favorites, they'll need to make a move or two. The most recent rumor suggests they'll add a wideout, but who knows what else is up their sleeve.
We're going to focus mostly on wide receiver, with a couple of wild cards thrown in as well. Let's kick it off with one of the game's most underrated, yet successful, wide receivers of the last few weeks.
1. Kendrick Bourne, Patriots
The New England Patriots are likely sellers at the deadline, and one of the names constantly mentioned in rumors is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who has become a favorite target of Mac Jones this season.
The Patriots paid DeVante Parker this offseason and also have some young receivers they can look at developing for the future, therefore moving Bourne makes sense. He's an established possession wide receiver who is sure-handed and is an underrated route runner.
On the season, Bourne has 37 receptions for 406 yards and four scores. In the past three games, he's scored twice and caught 19 of 22 targets. Bourne has been as consistent as you can get at the position for New England, who has struggled offensively at times.
If the Browns floated a sixth rounder out there, I'm sure that would get it done. Pairing Bourne with Amari Cooper would take this offense up a notch.