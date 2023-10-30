Browns Rumors: 5 last minute trades that can make Cleveland AFC North favorites
The Browns need to get aggressive and take advantage of this year's trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
3. Justin Fields, Bears
You want to talk about a complete and utter shock to the NFL? Look no further. This would count as the most surprising trade to go down in recent memory, with the Browns already having Deshaun Watson on the roster.
Yet, although Watson is here, the questions have been coming in more rapidly. Watson reportedly has a "real" injury, as some insiders have had to specifically point out. It's funny that the word "real" has to be used, because of how many questions and rumors had been thrown out in regards to the actual reason for Watson sitting out.
Sure, Watson is hurt. But, we don't know if there are any underlying issues going on behind the scenes. And, if Cleveland wants to win right now, then going after another quarterback could be in the cards.
Justin Fields is still on his rookie deal, so Cleveland wouldn't have to worry about paying him. He's got next year, plus a possible fifth-year option before Cleveland would have to make a decision. Plus, who knows what happens with Watson in the next year or two. Remember, his contract could be voided if he is suspended. Don't forget that.
The Bears could be big time sellers and the Browns could pull off the ultimate shocker, here. It could pay off, though, as Fields is quite an upgrade over P.J. Walker.