Browns schedule: All 14 QBs Cleveland will face in 2023 ranked from worst to best
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL is a pass-first league, which is why the Cleveland Browns have made a huge shift in their philosophy. While they still have the ability to win on the ground, they've made sure to add a lot of talent at wide receiver, in addition to bringing in Deshaun Watson.
Oftentimes, it all comes down to who is running the offense, and here's a ranking of the 14 QBs on the Browns schedule in 2023.
14. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
This one is hard since Anthony Richardson has yet to play in the NFL. He might not even start, should the Indianapolis Colts determine he's not ready — which would mean Gardner Minshew would be under center.
For now, we'll assume it's Richardson and at this point, his legs seem more dangerous than his arm. He's got all the talent in the world but accuracy is an issue. What's not an issue for him is his 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash which could become a problem for Cleveland's defense.
13. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Not everyone expected C.J. Stroud to go second to the Houston Texans, but it was the right call. The Ohio State product has the arm talent and the intelligence to be a difference-maker under center. He even went toe-to-toe with the Georgia defense and should have led the Buckeyes to a win, if not for a missed kick.
However, he also has yet to play in an NFL game. That's why he remains low on the list for now, but once he has some in-game experience, he could start to really develop in a hurry.