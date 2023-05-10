Browns schedule: All 14 QBs Cleveland will face in 2023 ranked from worst to best
By Randy Gurzi
4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kyle Brandt typically does a good job on the NFL Network but he raised a lot of eyebrows when he released his recent AFC quarterback tier. While much of the list seemed fair, he threw Trevor Lawrence in the sixth tier with Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones, and Tua Tagovailoa.
Lawrence responded to it afterward, simply saying the game "isn't played on paper." But even if it was, Lawrence is listed far too low on Brandt's paper.
While it's true his rookie season wasn't great, he was playing with an anchor around his ankle in Urban Meyer. In 2022, he had Doug Pederson and the results spoke for themselves. Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards with a 25-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio — while also increasing his completion percentage from 59.6 to 66.3.
His huge jump from year one to year two was impressive and he could make yet another in 2023.
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
The hope didn't last for long.
For much of the offseason, it appeared Lamar Jackson could be on the way out of Baltimore. The Ravens were mad that Deshaun Watson got a guaranteed contract and somehow, there was a giant outcry of people mad that the billionaires had to actually pay the players — you know, the same players fans pay to see.
But in the end, the former NFL MVP stayed with the Ravens and continues to be a thorn in the side of Cleveland. One of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of all time, Jackson can beat teams in multiple ways, making him a nightmare to defend.