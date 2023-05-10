Browns schedule: All 14 QBs Cleveland will face in 2023 ranked from worst to best
By Randy Gurzi
2. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
The Lamar Jackson drama wasn't the only lingering quarterback story this offseason. Aaron Rodgers was in the media cycle non-stop and has nearly completed his metamorphosis into Brett Favre. After debating on retirement for the past two seasons, he finally decided he needed a new home and was traded to the New York Jets (the same team Favre went to when he left the Packers).
Rodgers also made sure New York brought all the weapons he had in Green Bay with him — which were the same weapons he wasn't happy with in Green Bay.
All jokes about his parralesl to Favre and the odd way he wanted to move the subpar Packers offense to New York, Rodgers is still a deadly accurate passer. He's also one of the most cerebral players in the game and rarely makes a mistake. He comes in at No. 2 on this list but it wasn't that long ago when he would have been No. 1 by a mile.
1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns missed it by two years.
While we all thought Baker Mayfield was the answer in 2018, it was just two years later when an Ohio native went No. 1 overall and took his team to a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the team he led was the Cincinnati Bengals as Joe Burrow went from a college legend to one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in the blink of an eye.
For the first couple of seasons of his career, the Browns did at least seem to have his number but that changed with a 23-10 victory in Week 14 last year.
Overall, Burrow is now 24-17-1 as a starter and 22-10 since his rookie campaign. He's also already won five playoff games and nearly won the Super Bowl following the 2021 campaign. Statistically, he's elite with a completion percentage of 68.2 while throwing for 11,774 yards with an 82-to-31 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
He's the best quarterback Cleveland will face in the regular season and might only be behind Patrick Mahomes at this point in his career.