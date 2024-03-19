Browns schedule leak might have revealed strange Week 1 start time
This would make for an interesting opening weekend.
By Ryan Heckman
It's only March, but we're already itching for Cleveland Browns football again. With just under six months to go before the official NFL kickoff, fans can't get enough of their offseason fix.
Whether it's moves being made in NFL free agency or preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft, Browns fans, like all NFL fans, are scooping up all the content they can get their hands on until kickoff returns.
As for notable storylines or headlines, Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst may have given us one to talk about recently. In an appearance on the Cleveland Browns Daily Show this week, Hurst was asked about some vacation plans he might have this offseason.
"If you were organizing the vacation, where you going?" Hurst was asked.
His answer will excite Browns fans, to say the least.
"I mean, we're playing in Brazil this year, so we could do a little Rio trip out there," Hurst said.
Did Maurice Hurst just leak the Browns' Week 1 schedule?
Prior to the Super Bowl this year, the league announced that the Philadelphia Eagles would be opening the 2024 NFL season down in Brazil. It is a game that will feature a unique starting time; a game being played on Friday, September 6.
Up until now, though, there hasn't been an official word as to whom the Eagles' opponent would be for that game. We have seen some other guesses and reports as to the Browns being the rumored opponent for Philly, most notably from a report by Peter King.
According to Hurst, though, the Eagles vs. Browns matchup looks to be official. Whether or not he was supposed to leak that important scheduling detail, though, remains to be seen. I would guess he probably wasn't supposed to say anything, but it's out there for the world to hear, now.
Who are the Browns' opponents in 2024?
Other than the rumored matchup with Philadelphia, the Browns are slated to play home games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
As for their away matchups, the Browns will take on their typical division foes along with the Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and, of course, the Eagles.