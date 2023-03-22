Browns social media team hilariously trolls impatient fans
I'm not sure how much the Cleveland Browns social media team makes right now, but it's clearly not enough.
Throughout the 2022 season, they were on fire with some epic tweets including plenty of Spongebob clips. Now in the offseason, they're back at it again as they playfully poked fun at fans on social media.
Despite several moves happening in free agency, there were still those who were getting restless. This only intensified when the Dallas Cowboys made a trade for Brandin Cooks and then reaced a fever-pitch when the New York Jets signed Mecole Hardman.
But then almost as quickly as we saw Hardman land with the Jets, Cleveland was able to swing a trade with that very team. In exchange for the 42nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, general manager Andrew Berry landed Elijah Moore (who was the 34th pick in 2021) as well as the 74th pick.
Not long after that, the social media team did what they do and put out another solid tweet.
While there were those who were growing weary of seeing some big names not land in Cleveland — such as Dre'Mont Jones and Javon Hargrave — the Browns have had a phenomenal offseason. They've been very aggressive and filled just about every hole on the roster.
They brought in Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbo Okoronkwo to shore up the defensive line while retaining two starting linebackers in Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker. In addition to this, they improved their free safety position and saved some money going from John Johnson to Juan Thornhill.
On offense, they retained Ethan Pocic who was one of the best centers in the NFL last season. Plus in addition to Moore, they also signed Jordan Akins as they've ensured they have plenty of depth at both wideout and tight end.
Again, they won't have a pick until Round 3 but with the moves they made, they have to feel comfortable going into the season, meaning any draft picks added will just be icing on the cake.