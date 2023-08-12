Browns studs and duds: Austin Watkins shines against Washington
• 2nd string OL needs work
• Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to impress
• Austin Watkins could make it to the 53-man roster
By Randy Gurzi
Stud: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback
The star of the game last week was Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the rookie quarterback picked up where he left off against Washington.
DTR proved to be a dual-threat but in this one, he ran for just 11 yards while picking apart the defense with his arm. He finished with 102 yards and a touchdown pass to David Bell while completing 9-of-10 passes.
He plays with a ton of confidence and it's safe to pencil him in as QB3 at this point even though Kellen Mond hasn't been bad at all.
Dud: Cade York, Kicker
Perhaps bringing in no competition for Cade York was a mistake.
Following a frustrating rookie campaign, the Browns showed faith in York when they elected not to bring in anyone to push him for the job. So far, that hasn't worked as York whiffed on his first attempt in the Hall of Fame Game — and then missed again when he got his first chance on Friday.
Trailing 14-2, Cleveland had to settle for a field goal drive late in the third quarter and York came on to try from 46 yards — and was just wide to the right.
Kicking woes have plagued the Browns for years and they hoped the LSU product solved them when they used a fourth-round pick in 2022 to bring him in. Sadly, this is starting to look like another miss on their part.