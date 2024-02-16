Browns Super Bowl 59 odds (Can Cleveland build off last season’s run to playoffs?)
Despite a dominant defense, the Browns are still decent long shots to win it all in 2024.
The Browns found lightning in a bottle with quarterback Joe Flacco last season. Cleveland signed the veteran quarterback and longtime Baltimore Raven off the couch last season.
The 39-year-old proceeded to win four straight games in December to get Cleveland into the postseason. However, Flacco’s magic ran out in the playoffs as the Browns were blown out by the Houston Texans, 45-14.
Can Cleveland get back into the picture?
The Browns have a championship-level defense. Cleveland’s defense was No. 1 overall in yards allowed and against the pass. The Browns also got off the field better than anyone, ranking No. 1 in the NFL in third-down defense.
Cleveland will have defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz back calling plays for the unit. Schwartz was named the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year and is back in Cleveland after not garnering any interview requests to be a head coach.
Cleveland simply couldn’t overcome the quarterback position that got them in a hole as Baltimore ran away with the AFC North title. Cleveland started five different quarterbacks in 2023 and starter Deshaun Watson wasn’t good enough, throwing for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns before needing season-ending shoulder surgery.
Cleveland trotted out P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to little success before Flacco arrived to lead a playoff push.
Can Cleveland make a run in 2024 under two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski? According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are +4500 to win Super Bowl 59 ($100 bet wins $4,500). That gives Cleveland an implied probability of 2.17% to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.
Cleveland is a big long shot in a crowded AFC. The Browns are the 10th favorite out of the AFC and is a distant third in Super Bowl odds in their own division behind the Baltimore Ravens (+900) and Cincinnati Bengals (+1500).
The Browns finished second in the AFC North, meaning their schedule in 2024 will include matchups with fellow division runner-ups in the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints.
Cleveland Browns Super Bowl 59 odds
With his mega contract, Watson will be back under center for the Browns in 2024, trying to recapture the play that made him a three-time Pro Bowler in Houston.
Watson, however, might have to testify again for a sexual misconduct lawsuit. If Watson is subject to further punishment by the league, the Browns’ odds will plummet and Cleveland’s quarterback turnstyle will continue. Watson is a long way down the MVP odds board for next season at +7500.
Deshaun Watson 2024 NFL MVP Odds
