Browns make a surprise special teams move in latest 53-man roster prediction
• DTR moving up the depth chart?
• Browns have some tough decisions at WR
• Jordan Elliott is on the way out
By Randy Gurzi
Safety (5):
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
Rodney McLeod
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell
The safeties look much more promising in Cleveland this year than they did in 2022. Juan Thornhill is a centerfielder that can cover a lot of ground in a hurry. He pairs nicely with Grant Delpit, who is better when allowed to attack the ball without having to focus on deep zone coverage.
Rodney McLeod is also there and might be their most underrated signing of the offseason. Not only is he great in coverage but he knows Jim Schwartz and his defense well. McLeod can help the rest of the secondary stay on the same page, which was an issue last year.
Ronnie Hickman has been a turnover machine in the preseason and that helps him make the roster.
The final spot goes to D'Anthony Bell who the coaching staff likes a lot.
Specialists (4):
Cade York
Corey Bojorquez
Charley Hughlett
Jakeem Grant, Sr.
Cade York continues to struggle but the Browns still show faith in him. Until they finally make a move, there's no reason to speculate. They seem content to let him work through his struggles and we'll know soon enough if it was a mistake.
Corey Bojorquez returns as the punter and holder for field goals. He's been a solid weapon and has one of the strongest legs in the game. The long snapper also remains the same with Charley Hughlett back.
The lone surprise might be keeping Jakeem Grant, Sr. as a return specialist. While we haven't seen Grant in the preseason, he's been getting the majority of the reps in practice. It felt as though the depth at wideout could hurt his chances but now, he makes it as a returner and can fill in at receiver if needed.