Browns vs. Titans Week 3: Who holds the edge in each positional group?
The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans meet on Sunday, Week 3 of the NFL. Who has the edge at each position?
By Josh Brown
Wide Receivers
Browns: Amari Cooper/Donovan Peoples-Jones/Elijah Moore/Marquise Goodwin/Cedric Tillman/David Bell
Titans: DeAndre Hopkins/Treylon Burks/Nick Westbrook-Ikhine/Chris Moore/Kearis Jackson/Colton Dowell
The Brown's passing game has not been what we all thought it would be, so far. Based on the talent at the position, it should be better. Watson's struggles have been well documented, but it is affecting the production of this group. Amari Cooper is still Amari Cooper, and the rest of the group can make plays.
The Titans receivers outside of 31-year-old DeAndre Hopkins have 228 total receptions for their career. That is for all of them. While Hopkins may still be great, and Burks has promise, this is not a deep receiving group for a team that does not seem to care about the position.
The Browns hold the edge on paper when it comes to overall depth. Let's hope they can go out and prove it with a game against a questionable Titans secondary.
Tight End
Browns: David Njoku/Jordan Akins/Harrison Bryant
Titans: Chigoziem Okonkwo/Trevon Wesco/Josh Whyle
David Njoku showed what he is capable of when he ripped off a 29-yard catch and run Monday night. Njoku also caught all four targets for 48 yards. In a game where you are dealing with a pass rush like the Steelers have, the ball needed to be in his hands more, not Harrison Bryant's. Akins had just one catch for two yards.
The Titans have Chigoziem Okonkwo at the top of the depth chart. Okonkwo caught 32 balls last year, averaging just over 14 yards per catch and three touchdowns. The young tight end can break a big play or two. The rest of the group consists of five year veteran Trevon Wesco and Josh Wyle. Together, they have eight total receptions.
The edge here goes to the Browns based on overall depth and talent. While most of us don't want to see Harrison Bryant on the field again anytime soon, the fact is the Browns can and will go three deep at tight end.
Offensive Line
Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr./Joel Bitonio/Ethan Pocic/Wyatt Teller/Dawand Jones/James Hudson III/Nick Harris/Luke Wypler
Titans: Andre Dillard/Peter Skoronski (Questionable)/Aaron Brewer/Daniel Brunskill/Chris Hubbard/Jaelyn Duncan/Xavier Newman/Corey Levin/Dillon Radunz
The Browns' offensive line was touted as a potential best line in the NFL heading into 2023. That hasn't been the case through two games.
While some of the sacks are Deshaun Watson's hero ball, it has not been great. Jedrick Wills Jr., who I called solid to start the year, has proven to be even worse this year. Dawand Jones is a rookie and had a near-impossible task of stopping T.J. Watt in his first start. He will be better.
The supposed strength of the line is the middle, and all have struggled a bit in either run or pass protection. There's a lot to be desired right now.
Tenessee's linemen individually grade out pretty solid across the board per Pro Football Focus, with the weakest link being center Aaron Brewer at 59.2. Some other numbers may tell a different story, as Tannehill has already been sacked eight times in the young season.
As bad as the line looked in Pittsburgh overall, the running game was still strong, with 198 yards on the ground. The Browns have given nine sacks, and the Titans eight. Cleveland's running game has gone for a whopping 404 yards in two games at a 5.4 clip per carry. The Titans have had 256 yards at 4.4 yards per carry. The slight edge goes to the Browns based on the performance on the ground through two games, but it's a very slight edge.