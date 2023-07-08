Browns top the charts in 2023 NFL Running back power rankings
• A couple of rookies will be leaned on in 2023
• Josh Jacobs doesn't get the attention he should
• The Cleveland Browns have the best running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb
By Randy Gurzi
28. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
Raheem Mostert was actually with the Browns as a rookie back in 2015 — although he spent time with four teams that year. Eventually, the undrafted free agent broke out with the San Francisco 49ers and then followed Mike McDaniel to the Miami Dolphins.
He had 891 yards last season but could be replaced by Dalvin Cook. He also has a long injury history which is a cause for concern as well.
27. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
As a rookie, Javonte Williams was incredible with 903 yards and four touchdowns. In 2022, he played in just four games and had 204 yards with no touchdowns. If he can stay healthy and return to form, he could leapfrog a lot of players ahead of him. But right now, he's not too high on the power rankings.
26. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
James Conner is one of the better goal-line backs in the NFL. He had 15 touchdowns in 2021 and another seven this past season. The problem is, he's not incredibly consistent. There's a lot to like about him as a runner but he's not an elite back.
25. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
You can see John Dorsey's fingerprints on the Detroit Lions roster. They had two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and took the most replaceable positions on offense (running back) and defense (linebacker). The good news is, both players are good. Jahmyr Gibbs was a star for Alabama and can do damage both as a runner and receiver.