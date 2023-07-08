Browns top the charts in 2023 NFL Running back power rankings
16. Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers
Miles Sanders might be the most overlooked running back in the NFL. He had 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 while averaging 4.9 yards per attempt. He signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason and gives them a very capable back to lean on.
15. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
In two seasons, J.K. Dobbins averages 5.9 yards per attempt and has 1,325 yards and 11 touchdowns. He did miss the entire 2021 campaign as well nine games in 2022. Still, he proved he still has the ability to pick up chunks of yards and should remain the RB1 in Baltimore for several more seasons.
14. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Browns fans know all too well how impressive Rhamondre Stevenson can be. The New England Patriots leading rusher scored two touchdowns against Cleveland in their 38-15 win during the 2022 campaign. In all, Stevenson had 1,040 yards and five touchdowns but is expected to do much more now that Damien Harris is with Buffalo.
13. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
A first-round pick in 2021, Travis Etienne missed his entire rookie season due to an injury. He returned with a bang in 2022, gaining 1,125 yards on the ground and 316 through the air. He had just five touchdowns but that number should increase in the coming season since the Jaguars as a whole are a vastly improved team based on how they started last year.