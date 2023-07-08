Browns top the charts in 2023 NFL Running back power rankings
• A couple of rookies will be leaned on in 2023
• Josh Jacobs doesn't get the attention he should
• The Cleveland Browns have the best running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb
By Randy Gurzi
8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
He might be splitting time with A.J. Dillon now but Aaron Jones remains one of the more explosive backs in the NFL. He had 1,121 yards on the ground and 395 as a receiver. He did lose out on a lot of goal-line touchdowns but still scored five as a receiver last season. With Jordan Love taking over under center, Jones and Dillon will each surely get even more touches this year.
7. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
If the Dallas Cowboys didn't give Ezekiel Elliott that awful extension, the Cleveland Browns would have never stolen Amari Cooper. In addition to that, Tony Pollard would have been able to put up the type of career numbers he deserves.
Pollard finally topped the 1,000-yard mark this season and his numbers would have been even better if Elliott didn't vulture 12 touchdowns following Pollard's work. But not only does he rack up the yards, he's also a very capable receiver, giving Dallas one of the best backs in the game.
6. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
The New York Giants took Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall in 2018 and he's been exactly what they hoped for. He did struggle with health for a few seasons but has topped 1,000 yards three times in five years and has 1,820 yards as a receiver. His ability to take over a game is impressive and the Giants will continue to lean heavily on him going forward.
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Injuries slowed Jonathan Taylor down in 2022 as he had just 861 yards and four touchdowns. However, he had 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns the prior season which were both tops in the NFL. As long as he's healthy, his numbers should be closer to that in 2023.