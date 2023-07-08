Browns top the charts in 2023 NFL Running back power rankings
• A couple of rookies will be leaned on in 2023
• Josh Jacobs doesn't get the attention he should
• The Cleveland Browns have the best running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb
By Randy Gurzi
4. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey helped the San Francisco 49ers turn things around following a slow start. He was traded after six games with the Panthers and put up 746 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. For the year, he had 1,139 yards with another 741 as a receiver and 13 total touchdowns.
The only thing that keeps McCaffrey out of the top three is his durability. It was nice to see him play all 17 games this year but he played in just 10 in 2020 and 2021 combined, so there's always that concern with him. Even so, top four is no insult and he's passed by some incredible backs, including the 2022 NFL rushing yardage leader.
3. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
For some reason, Josh Jacobs never gets the praise he deserves. While most of us argue over Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb, he quietly went out and led the NFL with 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season. He also had 400 yards on 53 receptions. He might not have surpassed either Chubb or Henry but he deserves to be in the conversation — and one more season like he had in 2023, and he likely does pass Henry.
2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
With Josh Jacobs right behind him, Derrick Henry comes in at No. 2. He's simply been too consistent for too long to surpass just yet. This past season, he had 1,538 yards with 13 touchdowns — his fifth season in a row with double-digit touchdowns. During the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, he was the best in the NFL but now, he comes in a close second behind Nick Chubb.
1. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Even Derrick Henry admitted it — Nick Chubb is the best running back in the NFL right now.
He's had at least 1,000 yards rushing in four of his five NFL campaigns and the only time he failed to reach the mark was during his rookie campaign in 2018. Ironically enough, he did gain exactly 1,000 yards but then lost four on his final two carries to finish with 996 on the season.
This past year, he had 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns and to highlight how dominant he is, he had his career-worst 5.0 yards per carry. There are some great running backs that never hit that mark but for Chubb, that's the floor at this point.