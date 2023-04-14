Browns trade up, follow guardrails in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Browns Round 3, Pick 98: Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma
Marvin Mims Jr. is a perfect fit for Berry's guardrails. He just turned 21 years old, making him an ideal target for this Browns regime. He has a very impressive 9.39 RAS and is a true deep threat, which should be exactly what the Browns are looking for.
Mims broke onto the scene as a freshman at Oklahoma and was very productive in each of his three seasons in Norman. Mims even set career-highs with 54 receptions for 1,083 yards in 2022 despite the departure of head coach and play-caller Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams.
The age, athleticism, speed, production, and fit make Mims a near-perfect target for the Cleveland Browns in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft. He may go earlier, but you never know how the board may shake out so if he is available, Mims would be a slam-dunk selection in the third round on day two of the upcoming draft.
Browns Round 4, Pick 126: Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU
Jaquelin Roy is a player that I am higher on than a lot of other people that pay attention to the NFL Draft. I was blown away by his tape and his ability to affect each and every play. He has powerful hands and a relentless motor to battle through blocks and is quick off the snap with enough athleticism to shoot gaps and penetrate into the backfield.
Roy reminds me quite a bit of new Cleveland Brown, Dalvin Tomlinson. Both are very effective against both the run and the pass, while Tomlinson has obviously developed and polished his skillset with his time in the league. Roy's athletic testing wasn't quite what you might want, but the power is clearly there and I see enough functional agility and quickness on tape for Roy to be a well-rounded defensive lineman.
Like Tomlinson, Roy can line up at either defensive tackle spot in Schwartz's system. He has the size and power to play nose but can also shoot gaps as a 3-technique. I would think that the Browns would sign another veteran to add to their defensive tackle room, which would allow Roy some time to learn and grow as a player before really being relied on heavily down the road.
Either way, Roy can come in and make an impact on the football field whenever asked and addresses a huge position of need for the Browns.