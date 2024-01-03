Browns vs. Bengals prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 18
Odds, trends, key players, injuries, and best bet prediction for NFL Week 18 action between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Cleveland Browns are locked into the No. 5 spot in the AFC Playoffs and are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. With that being said, they still need to get through one more game against the Cincinnati Bengals before they hit the road to take on the AFC South winner in the first round in the wild-card round.
Kevin Stefanski has stated that he does plan on resting some starters, but he has yet to make it clear how many and who it will be. We can expect Joe Flacco will be on the bench, but they obviously can't rest everyone.
Let's dive into how that news has effected the odds as well as how I'm going to handle betting on this meaningless AFC North showdown.
Browns vs. Bengals odds, spread, and total
Browns vs. Bengals betting trends
- Browns are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Browns' last six games
- Browns are 5-13 ATS in their last 18 games vs. Bengals
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Browns' last five road games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Bengals' last five games
- Bengals are 12-3 straight up in their last 15 home games
- Bengals are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC North opponents
Browns vs. Bengals injury reports
Cleveland Browns injury report
- Anthony Walker Jr. - LB - Questionable
- Ogbo Okoronkwo - DE - Questionable
- Dustin Hopkins - K - Questionable
- Amari Cooper - WR - Questionable
- Corey Bojorguez - P - Questionable
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
- Jalen Davis - CB - Questionable
Browns vs. Bengals how to watch
- Date: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Cleveland Browns Record: 11-5
- Cincinnati Bengals Record: 8-8
Browns vs. Bengals key players to watch
Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett: The Browns' pass-rusher is the current betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year and he enters the game with 14 sacks, three fewer sacks than the leaders, T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson. It hasn't been announced Myles Garrett will play this weekend, but if he does he'll have a chance to put a stamp on his DPOY resume.
Cincinnati Bengals
Jake Browning: The Bengals playoff hopes have come to an end in a season that was cursed by injuries, but this game is still meaningful for Jake Browning, who has a chance to make a case for a team to give him a shot at their starting QB role this offseason. He has a solid 96.5 quarterback rating in eight games this season.
Browns vs. Bengals prediction and pick
The Browns have been playing, and thriving, with backups all season, especially offensively, so I won't shy away from betting on them in Week 18 despite having already locked up the No. 5 spot in the AFC Playoffs.
No team has been hotter than the Browns. They have a Net Yards per Play of +2.0 over their last three games, the best mark in the NFL. Now, they get to face a Bengals team that's dead last in that stat (-1.7) over their last three games and 30th in that stat (-0.9) all season.
This is a game between arguably the best defense and the league and the worst. They're first and 31st in opponent success rate in 2023. Give me the points with Cleveland.
