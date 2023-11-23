Browns vs. Broncos prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 12
The Cleveland Browns continue to find ways to win games and they'll try to put another another mark in the victory column in Week 12 when they head to Denver to take on the Broncos, who are the owners of the longest win-streak in the NFL.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Browns vs. Broncos odds, spread, and total
Browns vs. Broncos betting trends
- Browns are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games
- Browns are 2-11 straight up in their last 13 games vs. Broncos
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Browns' last five games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Broncos' last five games
- Broncos are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games
- The UNDER is 11-0 in the Broncos' last 11 games at home
Browns vs. Broncos injury reports
Cleveland Browns injury report
- Denzel Ward - CB - Questionable
- Jordan Kunaszyk - LB - IR-R
- Wyatt Teller- G - Questionable
- Greg Newsome II - CB - Questionable
- Ogbo Okoronkwo - DE - Questionable
Denver Broncos injury report
- Samaje Perine - RB - Questionable
- D.J. Jones - DT - Questionable
- Josey Jewell - LB - Questionable
- Kareem Jackson - S - Suspended
- P.J. Locke - S - Questionable
Browns vs. Broncos how to watch
- Date: Thursday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:05 pm EST
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cleveland Browns Record: 7-3
- Denver Broncos Record: 5-5
Browns vs. Broncos key players to watch
Cleveland Browns
Dorian Thompson-Robinson: The rookie quarterback from UCLA has earned himself another start after leading the Browns to a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. He was competent in last week's win, but he'll have to step up his game if he wants to keep his job as Deshaun Watson's replacement.
Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton: The Broncos' wide receiver has established himself as one of the best at the position in the NFL and he has made a handful of acrobatic catches in key situations in recent weeks. If the Broncos stay hot, Sutton will play a big role in their success.
Browns vs. Broncos prediction and pick
I know Dorian Thompson-Robinson is going to be back at quarterback for the Browns, but I simply can't lay points on the Broncos' offense having to face this Cleveland defense. We have seen what Cleveland can do when taking on bad offenses, holding three teams to three points or fewer this season.
Russell Wilson has played better than people think this season, but he might just be the most sackable quarterback in the league and the Browns secondary may be the best in the NFL. With the total set at 35.5, I think we all know what kind of a game this is going to be.
I'll take the team getting the points in what will likely be a ugly defensive slugfest.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
