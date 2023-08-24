Browns vs. Chiefs prediction and odds for NFL preseason Week 3
Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joshua Dobbs will battle for the backup QB role in the final preseason game for the Cleveland Browns.
The star of the NFL preseason has arguably been Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the fifth-round pick out of UCLA. He has taken a step closer towards being the Deshaun Watson's backup quarterback this season after the Cleveland Browns announced they are waiving Kellen Mond.
This leaves Thompson-Robinson in a battle with Joshua Dobbs for the backup role, with the odd man out likely being offered a practice squad spot as the team's third option at the position. This also sets up for a great battle between the two in their preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Browns vs. Chiefs prediction and pick
Handicapping Week 3 of the NFL preseason might be the toughest challenge on a sports bettors calendars, with the game largely serving as a final tryout for players on the bubble. So, I'm going to keep things simple and back one of the most impressive players in the preseason in Thompson-Robinson.
I expect him and Dobbs to ball out as they compete with each other for the backup role.
It's also worth noting that Kevin Stefanski has a solid 5-3-1 record in the preseason since taking over as head coach of the Browns. Meanwhile, Andy Reid is just 45-47 in his career in the preseason. Winning certainly doesn't seem to be a primary concern for Reid-led teams in exhibition games.
It might be tempting to back the defending Super Bowl champs as underdogs against the Browns, but Cleveland is the bet to make as they have one of the more intriguing backup quarterback battles in the NFL.
