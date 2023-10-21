Browns vs. Colts best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Bet on Amari Cooper)
By Peter Dewey
Scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns defense has not been an easy task, but that doesn’t mean we can’t bet on the Browns to find the end zone themselves!
I have a pair of Cleveland players that I love to get six this week against the Indianapolis Colts, and there is one Colt that bettors should at least consider wagering on given his pedigree.
Here are my favorite picks to find the end zone in Week 7 between the Browns and Colts:
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Browns vs. Colts
- Amari Cooper (+205)
- Jerome Ford
- Jonathan Taylor (+150)
Amari Cooper anytime touchdown scorer
Amari Cooper made four catches for 108 yards in Week 6 with P.J. Walker under center, and it appears Deshaun Watson may be coming back this week.
Regardless, Cooper has shown he is quarterback-proof after last week, so I don’t mind taking him to find the end zone.
He’s easily the most trusted passing game option for Cleveland.
Jerome Ford anytime touchdown scorer
There aren’t odds listed for Jerome Ford as of this writing, but he’s a great player to target in this market.
Ford had 19 touches in Week 6, gashing a solid San Francisco 49ers defense for 84 yards on the ground on 17 carries.
The Colts, who allowed two rushing scores to Travis Etienne last week, are much more beatable on the ground than San Fran.
Ford still looks like the lead dog in this backfield, so I’ll take him to find the end zone in Week 7.
Jonathan Taylor anytime touchdown scorer
The Browns have only allowed 3.5 yards per carry this season, but they’ve also only allowed 607 total passing yards in 2023.
So, it’s a pick your poison situation when trying to find a touchdown scorer for another team.
I’m going to roll with Jonathan Taylor this week, who totaled over 60 yards in Week 6 and is looking more like himself since coming off an ankle injury.
The Colts are going to struggle to throw the ball against this defense, so I wouldn’t be shocked if they rely heavily on Taylor and Zack Moss to move the ball on the ground.
Taylor hasn’t scored yet this season, but he’s too talented to go many more weeks without a touchdown.
