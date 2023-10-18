Browns vs. Colts prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 7
A full betting preview for NFL Week 7 action between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.
While everyone is talking about the Miami Dolphins offense this season, the Browns are quietly putting together a historic defensive performance and more people need to bring this up.
No matter what defensive metric you look at, it's the Cleveland Browns ahead of the pack by a wide margin. No matter who they have on offense, they're going to be an AFC contender if they can keep up this level of play on defense.
In Week 7, they head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts. I'll break down everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Browns vs. Colts odds, spread, and total
Browns vs. Colts betting trends
- The UNDER is 9-3 in the Browns' last 12 games
- Browns are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Colts
- Browns are 3-11 straight up in their last 14 road games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Browns' last 11 games played in Week 7
- Colts are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games
- The OVER is 9-3 in the Colts' last 12 games
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Colts' last nine games vs. AFC North opponents
Browns vs. Colts injury reports
Cleveland Browns injury report
- Anthony Walker Jr. - LB - Questionable
- Joel Bitonio - G - Questionable
- Cedric Tillman - WR - Questionable
- Deshaun Watson - QB - Questionable
Indianapolis Colts injury report
- Evan Hull - RB - IR
- Alex Pierce - WR - Questionable
- Kylen Granson - TE - Questionable
- Anthony Richardson - QB - IR
- Braden Smith - OT - Questionable
Browns vs. Colts how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 22
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Cleveland Browns Record: 3-2
- Indianapolis Colts Record: 3-3
Browns vs. Colts key players to watch
Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett: The Browns' pass-rusher is in the top three on the odds list to win Defensive Player of the Year, racking up 5.5 sacks, 5 tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble through the Browns first five games. The Colts offense is a big question mark with Anthony Richardson sidelined, so if Myles Garrett can get going, Indianapolis is going to have a ton of issues.
Indianapolis Colts
Gardner Minshew: With Anthony Richardson likely sidelined for the rest of the season, this is Garner Minshew's team. He did not fare well in his start last week against the Jaguars, so for the Colts to have any level of success they season, they need him to step up in a big way.
Browns vs. Colts prediction and pick
We all need to recognize just how good the Browns defense has been this season. This is where they rank in a few key metrics:
- Opponent yards per play: 1st (3.8)
- Opponent yards per carry: 4th (3.5)
- Opponent yards per pass attempt: 2nd (4.6)
- Opponent third down conversion rate: 1st (23.08%)
- Opponent EPA/Play: 1st
With that being said, I don't totally trust their offense, especially if Deshaun Watson is still sidelined. That's why I think the obvious bet to make is the UNDER. The offense ranks just 28th in yards per play (4.5) and 30th in OPS/Play.
Their defense is going to keep them in every game again which is why betting on them to cover the spread is a great option when they're underdogs, but when they're favorites, I'd rather just take the UNDER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
