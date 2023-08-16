Browns vs. Eagles prediction and odds for NFL preseason Week 2 (Dorian Thompson-Robinson is best preseason player)
Breaking down why the Browns can cover in their third preseason game.
The Cleveland Browns are 1-1 so far in the preseason, beating the New York Jets in the Hall-of-Fame Game and then losing to the Washington Commanders.
They've been having joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles this week and then the two teams will face-off in preseason action on Thursday night.
So, how should we bet on this game? Well, let's jump into it.
Browns vs. Eagles odds, run line, and total
Browns vs. Eagles prediction and pick
Deshaun Watson will sit in the team's third preseason game, which might be a good thing for Browns fans based on how things have gone for him in their joint practices with the Eagles.
That leaves Dorian Thompson-Robinson to get the start for Cleveland on Thursday night, which is enough for me to back the Browns as 3.5-point underdogs. Thompson-Robinson, the fifth-round pick out of UCLA, has been the best preseason player in the entire league.
Through their first two games, he has completed 17-of-21 passes for 184 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
It's also worth noting Nick Sirianni hasn't had a good record in preseason since taking over the head coaching duties with the Eagles. He's just 1-5 in preseason games, whereas Kyle Stefanski is 5-3.
Let's continue to back the best player this preseason in Thompson-Robinson and take the 3.5-points with Cleveland.
